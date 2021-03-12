Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Manhattan Bridge Capital had a net margin of 62.08% and a return on equity of 13.48%.

Shares of LOAN stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.51. 20,885 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,406. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.82. The stock has a market cap of $53.01 million, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.71. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a 12 month low of $2.54 and a 12 month high of $5.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Company Profile

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or enhancement of properties in the New York metropolitan area, including New Jersey and Connecticut, and in Florida.

