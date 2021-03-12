ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Raised to Overweight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has $120.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $70.00.

MAN has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America raised ManpowerGroup from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded ManpowerGroup from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. TheStreet upgraded ManpowerGroup from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $89.92.

ManpowerGroup stock opened at $100.22 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.70 and a 200-day moving average of $84.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.07. ManpowerGroup has a 1 year low of $49.57 and a 1 year high of $102.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.35. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.02, for a total transaction of $336,070.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,650.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in ManpowerGroup in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. 93.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

