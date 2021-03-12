MAP Protocol (MAP) Price Hits $0.0157 on Top Exchanges

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded up 18.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. Over the last week, MAP Protocol has traded 14.3% higher against the dollar. MAP Protocol has a market cap of $5.01 million and $582,838.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MAP Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0157 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Flow (FLOW) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.44 or 0.00064674 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $258.30 or 0.00457165 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.06 or 0.00062056 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.47 or 0.00048619 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.83 or 0.00068728 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $307.63 or 0.00544466 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.99 or 0.00077851 BTC.

About MAP Protocol

MAP Protocol was first traded on September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 318,474,889 tokens. The official website for MAP Protocol is www.maplabs.io. The official message board for MAP Protocol is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol. MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal.

