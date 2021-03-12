Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $32.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Marathon Patent Group Inc. is a patent and patent rights acquisition and licensing company. The Company acquires patents from a wide-range of patent holders from individual inventors to Fortune 500 companies. It serves its clients through two complementary business units: IP Services and IP Licensing and Enforcement business. Marathon Patent Group, Inc. is based in Alexandria, Virginia. “

Get Marathon Patent Group alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Marathon Patent Group from $17.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

MARA stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.24. 221,960 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,182,945. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.96 and a beta of 4.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.02. Marathon Patent Group has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $49.41.

In other news, CEO Merrick D. Okamoto sold 700,000 shares of Marathon Patent Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total value of $34,055,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,458,458 shares in the company, valued at $70,953,981.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Merrick D. Okamoto sold 632,000 shares of Marathon Patent Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total transaction of $12,962,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,079,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,148,502.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,335,000 shares of company stock worth $47,036,520. 2.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Patent Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Cim LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Patent Group during the third quarter worth about $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Patent Group during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Marathon Patent Group during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, F3Logic LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Patent Group during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Patent Group Company Profile

Marathon Patent Group, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies. The company was formerly known as American Strategic Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Marathon Patent Group, Inc in February 2013. Marathon Patent Group, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marathon Patent Group (MARA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Patent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Patent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.