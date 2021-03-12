Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Position Cut by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,727 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 73.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MPC opened at $55.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $36.39 billion, a PE ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.50. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.26 and a fifty-two week high of $58.77.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $18.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.68 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.96%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.80.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

