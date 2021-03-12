Marc G. Cannon Sells 45,577 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 45,577 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $3,682,165.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,964 shares in the company, valued at $2,824,741.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of AutoNation stock opened at $87.14 on Thursday. AutoNation, Inc. has a one year low of $20.59 and a one year high of $90.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.62 and its 200 day moving average is $66.01. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.98.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.42. AutoNation had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 1.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. Analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in AutoNation by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 37,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 4,829 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in AutoNation in the 3rd quarter worth $1,060,000. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in AutoNation by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AutoNation by 275.9% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in AutoNation by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AutoNation from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America increased their price target on AutoNation from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Truist increased their price target on AutoNation from $73.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. AutoNation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.50.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

