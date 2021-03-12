Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) Director George M. Marcus Sells 1,000 Shares

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) Director George M. Marcus sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $34,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,566 shares in the company, valued at $768,372.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of MMI traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,152. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.27 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.11. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.90 and a 52-week high of $40.89.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.45. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 7.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marcus & Millichap, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Marcus & Millichap by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,551,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,687,000 after purchasing an additional 947,406 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its position in Marcus & Millichap by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 803,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,920,000 after purchasing an additional 35,744 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Marcus & Millichap by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 364,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Marcus & Millichap during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,108,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Marcus & Millichap by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 218,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,143,000 after purchasing an additional 14,189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MMI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

Marcus & Millichap Company Profile

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, and industrial properties, as well as hospitality, self-storage, seniors housing, land, and manufactured housing properties.

