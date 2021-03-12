Mariner LLC Grows Position in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Mariner LLC raised its position in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. South State CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 496.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 139.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total value of $337,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 10,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total value of $473,133.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,720,202.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,519 shares of company stock worth $4,458,552 in the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology Group stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.16. 16,168,474 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,490,370. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $31.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a one year low of $16.45 and a one year high of $55.70.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The firm had revenue of $797.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.30 million. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 51.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Marvell Technology Group’s payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Summit Insights downgraded Marvell Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.84.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

