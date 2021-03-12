Mariner LLC Purchases 2,221 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Mariner LLC grew its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IP traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.02. The stock had a trading volume of 3,558,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,277,725. International Paper has a 1 year low of $26.38 and a 1 year high of $56.98. The firm has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a PE ratio of 43.13 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.39 and its 200 day moving average is $46.80.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). International Paper had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.28%.

In other news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 18,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total value of $875,202.66. Also, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $409,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,722 shares of company stock worth $1,479,953. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of International Paper from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

