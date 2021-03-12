Mariner LLC Trims Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Mariner LLC cut its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,279 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 73.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SLB. HSBC lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $18.10 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Griffin Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.02.

In related news, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $249,600.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,796.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Schlumberger stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,822,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,086,475. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.22. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $11.87 and a one year high of $30.41. The stock has a market cap of $40.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.01%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

