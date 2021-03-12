Mario Jesus Marte Sells 17,135 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Stock

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 17,135 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.64, for a total transaction of $1,381,766.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,919.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Mario Jesus Marte also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Chewy alerts:

On Wednesday, January 27th, Mario Jesus Marte sold 17,134 shares of Chewy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.40, for a total transaction of $1,720,253.60.

On Tuesday, December 15th, Mario Jesus Marte sold 65,011 shares of Chewy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.70, for a total value of $5,506,431.70.

Shares of CHWY traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,937,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,002,443. Chewy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.75 and a 1-year high of $120.00. The firm has a market cap of $35.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -196.79 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.52.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CHWY. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Chewy from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Chewy from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on Chewy from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Chewy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Chewy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.56.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shellback Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Chewy during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,209,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chewy by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 453,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,886,000 after purchasing an additional 42,260 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chewy during the 4th quarter valued at $22,318,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chewy by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chewy by 11,082.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 11,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.