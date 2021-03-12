Mark Garrett Sells 47,186 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Director Mark Garrett sold 47,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $11,796,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,796,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE:SNOW opened at $227.11 on Thursday. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.55 and a fifty-two week high of $429.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $279.26.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $190.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.64 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at $1,691,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 18,581.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,652,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632,789 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,167,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,481,000 after acquiring an additional 224,004 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth $1,515,000. 23.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Snowflake has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.16.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

