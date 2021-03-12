Mark Steven Bender Sells 25,811 Shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Stock

Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 25,811 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.27, for a total value of $2,381,580.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,801,154.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

WLK opened at $95.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.20. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 1 year low of $28.99 and a 1 year high of $97.25. The company has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.62.

Get Westlake Chemical alerts:

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.19. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.13%.

WLK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Westlake Chemical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.44.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,581 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Westlake Chemical by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Westlake Chemical by 2.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,407 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in Westlake Chemical by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 16,020 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 47,571 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.19% of the company’s stock.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vinyls and Olefins. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomers, ethylene dichloride, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products.

Further Reading: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.