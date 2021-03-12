Mark Zuckerberg Sells 44,750 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.46, for a total value of $11,879,335.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mark Zuckerberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 8th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 4,750 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.99, for a total value of $1,239,702.50.

On Friday, March 5th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.26, for a total value of $11,646,635.00.

On Wednesday, March 3rd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.63, for a total value of $11,528,942.50.

On Monday, March 1st, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.76, for a total value of $11,713,760.00.

On Friday, February 26th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.38, for a total value of $11,696,755.00.

On Monday, February 22nd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.59, for a total value of $11,661,402.50.

On Wednesday, February 24th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.09, for a total value of $11,773,277.50.

On Friday, February 19th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.83, for a total value of $11,806,392.50.

On Friday, February 12th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.52, for a total value of $12,061,020.00.

On Monday, February 8th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.64, for a total value of $11,932,140.00.

Shares of FB stock opened at $273.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $265.97 and its 200-day moving average is $270.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $779.92 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Facebook by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,735,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $474,011,000 after acquiring an additional 36,114 shares during the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,716 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in Facebook by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,392,952 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $380,498,000 after buying an additional 270,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FB shares. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Facebook from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on Facebook from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Facebook from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.98.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

