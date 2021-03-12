Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $121.05.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MAR shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Gordon Haskett lifted their target price on Marriott International from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Get Marriott International alerts:

In other news, CEO Arne M. Sorenson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.72, for a total value of $12,872,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 760,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,849,339.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.69, for a total value of $3,093,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 63,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,849,266.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 155,000 shares of company stock worth $21,428,900. Company insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Marriott International by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 353,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,622,000 after purchasing an additional 33,844 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $596,000. Harvest Volatility Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth about $574,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Marriott International by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 932,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,015,000 after acquiring an additional 175,814 shares during the period. 57.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Marriott International stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $147.14. 2,259,452 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,802,821. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $47.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 278.19 and a beta of 1.83. Marriott International has a 52 week low of $46.56 and a 52 week high of $159.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.38.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Marriott International had a return on equity of 188.71% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Marriott International will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Recommended Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.