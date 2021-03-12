Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) Shares Gap Up to $2.51

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.51, but opened at $3.02. Marrone Bio Innovations shares last traded at $2.53, with a volume of 10,943 shares.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MBII shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Aegis boosted their target price on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations from $1.65 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

The company has a market cap of $412.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBII. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Marrone Bio Innovations in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in Marrone Bio Innovations in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in Marrone Bio Innovations in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Marrone Bio Innovations in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Marrone Bio Innovations by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 5,797 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

About Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII)

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc discovers, develops, produces, and promotes biological products for pest management, plant nutrition, and plant health in the United States and internationally. Its products include Regalia, a plant extract-based fungicidal biopesticide for plant disease and plant health; Grandevo, a bioinsecticide for insect and mite control; Venerate, a bioinsecticide, which controls chewing and sucking insects and mites, as well as flies and plant parasitic nematodes; and Majestene, a bionematicide to control soil-dwelling nematodes by preventing and reducing root galls, and reducing adult reproduction and egg hatch, as well as controls soil borne insects.

