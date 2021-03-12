Marston’s (LON:MARS) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $66.60

Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 66.60 ($0.87) and traded as high as GBX 99 ($1.29). Marston’s shares last traded at GBX 95.90 ($1.25), with a volume of 1,844,712 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Marston’s in a report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 63.50 ($0.83).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 763.36. The company has a market capitalization of £606.47 million and a PE ratio of -1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 91.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 66.84.

Marston’s Company Profile (LON:MARS)

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Pubs and Bars, and Brewing segments. It provides cask, kegs, and packaged beers through its six breweries under the Pedigree, Hobgoblin, Wainwright, and Shipyard brands, as well as under the licensed brands, including Estrella Damm.

