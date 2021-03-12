Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) Shares Purchased by 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC

12th Street Asset Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 512,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Marten Transport comprises about 1.9% of 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC’s holdings in Marten Transport were worth $8,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Marten Transport by 35.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc raised its position in Marten Transport by 50.0% during the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 4,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Marten Transport by 50.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Marten Transport during the fourth quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Marten Transport by 294.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 8,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRTN traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.07. The stock had a trading volume of 9,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,412. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $10.67 and a 52-week high of $20.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.81 and its 200 day moving average is $17.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Marten Transport had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $227.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Marten Transport’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

