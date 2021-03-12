Maryland Capital Management Acquires New Position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Maryland Capital Management acquired a new stake in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,175 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Globant by 1,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Globant in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Globant by 1,104.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Globant in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Globant in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

GLOB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Globant from $203.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Globant in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Globant from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Globant from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Globant currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.25.

GLOB stock opened at $206.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.10 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. Globant S.A. has a one year low of $70.83 and a one year high of $244.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $212.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.84.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.20. Globant had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 10.92%. Research analysts forecast that Globant S.A. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, and natural language understanding services. It also provides process appraisal, automated, process evolution, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, consultancy, fast prototyping, app evolution, platform integration, and hardware integration services.

