Maryland Capital Management Boosts Stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Maryland Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 300.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IYW. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IYW opened at $85.65 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $43.81 and a 12 month high of $93.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.39.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

