Maryland Capital Management Decreases Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Maryland Capital Management decreased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,920 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Amgen were worth $901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Security National Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 10,089 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 0.4% in the third quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,670 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its holdings in Amgen by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 8,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 1.1% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 4,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMGN opened at $228.99 on Wednesday. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $177.05 and a 12 month high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $132.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $237.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.79.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 47.50%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Amgen from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $266.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.50.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total transaction of $59,497.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,795.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total value of $235,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,965,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,161,514. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

