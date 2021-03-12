Maryland Capital Management Grows Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Maryland Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,412 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in Oracle by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 278,233 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $17,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,322,102 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $85,527,000 after acquiring an additional 5,292 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 8,596 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,954 shares during the period. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $692,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Oracle by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,258,028 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $81,382,000 after buying an additional 433,900 shares during the last quarter. 47.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Oracle news, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $13,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 309,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,127,055. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $28,012,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,012,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 725,000 shares of company stock worth $48,697,750 over the last 90 days. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ORCL. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Oracle from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen boosted their target price on Oracle from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Oracle from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Oracle from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.16.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $72.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.54. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $39.71 and a 52 week high of $73.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

