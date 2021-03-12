Maryland Capital Management Has $396,000 Stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Maryland Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 47.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,247 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Qualys were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QLYS. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Qualys by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,054,274 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $128,484,000 after purchasing an additional 408,817 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Qualys by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 848,826 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $103,446,000 after purchasing an additional 377,902 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Qualys by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,717,253 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $462,337,000 after purchasing an additional 289,897 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Qualys by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 493,816 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,181,000 after purchasing an additional 207,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 224.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 89,574 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,779,000 after buying an additional 61,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on QLYS shares. Truist boosted their target price on Qualys from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Northland Securities downgraded Qualys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Qualys from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.80.

In other Qualys news, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total transaction of $300,210.00. Also, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.56, for a total transaction of $2,319,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 237,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,436,834.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,294 shares of company stock worth $5,661,730 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $98.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 45.61 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.14 and its 200 day moving average is $105.04. Qualys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.37 and a 12 month high of $148.84.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.21. Qualys had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The business had revenue of $94.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based platform that delivers information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall, as well as Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

