Maryland Capital Management Has $733,000 Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Maryland Capital Management lowered its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,444 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 151.1% during the third quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on HON. UBS Group increased their price target on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Honeywell International from $167.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.33.

In other Honeywell International news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.20 per share, with a total value of $63,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,892,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,146,887.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HON opened at $207.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.08 and a 1 year high of $216.70. The stock has a market cap of $144.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $203.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.43.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.59%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

Read More: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.