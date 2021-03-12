Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-five research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $365.61.

MA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th.

In other Mastercard news, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $2,559,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $4,646,471.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 764,346 shares of company stock worth $252,786,532. 3.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MA stock traded down $1.67 on Friday, reaching $382.71. 2,466,851 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,586,086. The company has a market cap of $380.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $341.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $337.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Mastercard has a 1 year low of $199.99 and a 1 year high of $389.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

