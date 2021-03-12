Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by Intrepid Capital Management Inc.

Intrepid Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,641 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 629 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up about 1.6% of Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 4.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,422,569 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,185,528,000 after buying an additional 637,124 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 6.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,937,228 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,051,323,000 after purchasing an additional 908,871 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,102,981 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,033,916,000 after purchasing an additional 413,872 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,729,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,275,589,000 after purchasing an additional 19,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,270,127 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,444,029,000 after purchasing an additional 57,615 shares during the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $2.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $381.45. 121,815 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,631,166. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $199.99 and a 1 year high of $389.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $341.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $337.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.65%.

In other news, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $2,559,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $4,646,471.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 764,346 shares of company stock worth $252,786,532 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays raised their price target on Mastercard from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Truist raised their price target on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Mastercard from $375.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.27.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

