Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,330 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 12,574 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up about 1.3% of Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $14,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Mastercard by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,372 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,557,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Mastercard by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 688,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $245,649,000 after buying an additional 11,103 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $1,521,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Mastercard by 5.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 66,668 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,892,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $2,559,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.03, for a total transaction of $19,447,675.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,039,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,736,515,111.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 764,346 shares of company stock valued at $252,786,532 over the last ninety days. 3.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MA traded up $3.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $380.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,653,885. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $339.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $336.98. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $199.99 and a 52-week high of $387.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $377.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Mastercard from $375.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist raised their price objective on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.27.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

