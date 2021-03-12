Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,635 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,095 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up approximately 0.6% of Veritable L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $31,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MA shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.27.

MA traded up $2.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $378.70. The company had a trading volume of 80,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,653,885. The company has a market cap of $376.19 billion, a PE ratio of 56.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $339.78 and a 200-day moving average of $336.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $199.99 and a 1-year high of $387.32.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.17, for a total transaction of $19,113,855.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,068,605 shares in the company, valued at $36,447,455,732.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 764,346 shares of company stock valued at $252,786,532. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

