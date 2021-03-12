Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Materialise had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%.

MTLS traded down $2.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,128,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,447. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -454.25 and a beta of 0.94. Materialise has a twelve month low of $10.65 and a twelve month high of $87.40.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MTLS shares. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Materialise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Materialise from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Materialise Company Profile

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

