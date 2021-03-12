Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) issued its earnings results on Monday. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Materialise had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%.

MTLS stock traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.62. The company had a trading volume of 103,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,664. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -469.75 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.96. Materialise has a fifty-two week low of $10.65 and a fifty-two week high of $87.40.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MTLS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet cut Materialise from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Materialise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

About Materialise

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

