Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $51.11 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) will announce sales of $51.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Materialise’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $51.05 million and the highest is $51.16 million. Materialise posted sales of $51.07 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Materialise will report full-year sales of $229.28 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $228.96 million to $229.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $266.05 million, with estimates ranging from $261.68 million to $270.41 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Materialise.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Materialise had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MTLS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet lowered Materialise from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Materialise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Materialise presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTLS. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Materialise during the third quarter worth about $1,042,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Materialise by 116.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,388 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 5,054 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Materialise by 2.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,634 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Materialise by 78.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,281 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 7,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Materialise by 42.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,299 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,628,000 after buying an additional 29,469 shares in the last quarter. 32.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MTLS traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.71. 606,663 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 569,753. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -533.88 and a beta of 0.94. Materialise has a 12 month low of $10.65 and a 12 month high of $87.40.

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

