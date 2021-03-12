McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV cut its stake in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 697 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in McGrath RentCorp were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MGRC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,297,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,173,000 after acquiring an additional 98,063 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 137.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 164,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,006,000 after acquiring an additional 94,966 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 181,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,835,000 after acquiring an additional 61,496 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 271,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,219,000 after acquiring an additional 57,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the 3rd quarter worth $2,759,000. 81.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGRC opened at $79.60 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.00. McGrath RentCorp has a 12-month low of $44.32 and a 12-month high of $80.97.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $148.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.17 million. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 17.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.435 dividend. This is an increase from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is currently 42.75%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

In other McGrath RentCorp news, VP John P. Skenesky sold 3,072 shares of McGrath RentCorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total value of $195,010.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,294.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kay Dashner sold 3,000 shares of McGrath RentCorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $237,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,129. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,835 shares of company stock valued at $606,162. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

