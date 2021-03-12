Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Shares Sold by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 35.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 564,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305,844 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.58% of Medpace worth $78,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MEDP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,791,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,731,000 after purchasing an additional 185,800 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 509,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,940,000 after purchasing an additional 101,346 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medpace during the fourth quarter worth $43,965,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 315,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,852,000 after purchasing an additional 5,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 177,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MEDP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Medpace from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Medpace from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.86.

MEDP stock traded up $4.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $164.52. 1,535 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,237. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.72 and a 52 week high of $177.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $152.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.95 and a beta of 1.35.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.11. Medpace had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The firm had revenue of $259.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.41 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.48, for a total transaction of $1,554,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 23,854 shares in the company, valued at $3,708,819.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 216,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.85, for a total transaction of $30,646,408.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 666,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,563,309.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 522,750 shares of company stock valued at $73,850,908. 26.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medpace Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas.

