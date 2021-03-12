Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,075 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,173 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.24% of Mercury Systems worth $11,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRCY. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 15.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,879,000 after purchasing an additional 7,934 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the third quarter worth $155,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the third quarter worth $247,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the third quarter worth $1,480,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 47.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 82,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,403,000 after purchasing an additional 26,429 shares in the last quarter. 95.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Michael Ruppert sold 6,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total value of $450,255.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,345,581.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Aslett sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total transaction of $101,862.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,222,974.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,809 shares of company stock valued at $1,232,615 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

MRCY stock opened at $63.39 on Wednesday. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.24 and a 1-year high of $96.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.26, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.00.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $210.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MRCY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

