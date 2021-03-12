Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) SVP Brian David Archbold Sells 223 Shares

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) SVP Brian David Archbold sold 223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.78, for a total transaction of $60,606.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,461.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

MLAB stock traded down $3.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $265.03. 408 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,520. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $279.84 and its 200 day moving average is $271.92. The company has a current ratio of 14.34, a quick ratio of 13.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -379.00 and a beta of 0.39. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.90 and a 52-week high of $307.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.20%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 985.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 53,180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 48,280 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,649 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 18.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 4.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,872 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 2.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,905 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,600,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Japan. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and markets biological indicators comprising spore strips, self-contained products, and culture media, as well as process challenge devices; and offers testing services.

