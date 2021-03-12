Metro Bank PLC (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Metro Bank PLC (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MBNKF. Liberum Capital initiated coverage on shares of Metro Bank in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Investec cut shares of Metro Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Metro Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Metro Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Metro Bank in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

MBNKF traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.77. 500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,500. Metro Bank has a twelve month low of $0.72 and a twelve month high of $2.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.42. The company has a market cap of $156.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.64 and a beta of 2.19.

About Metro Bank

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

