Metronome (MET) Reaches Market Capitalization of $30.25 Million

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 12th. Metronome has a total market cap of $30.25 million and approximately $157,975.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metronome token can now be bought for about $2.63 or 0.00004739 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Metronome has traded 18.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Metronome alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $258.94 or 0.00467261 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.95 or 0.00063064 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.08 or 0.00050671 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.01 or 0.00070388 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $307.71 or 0.00555261 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.55 or 0.00076779 BTC.

About Metronome

Metronome’s genesis date was May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 12,851,786 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,517,837 tokens. The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io. Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken. Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Metronome Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metronome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metronome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metronome and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.