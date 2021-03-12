Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $918.08.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MTD shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Cleveland Research upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,255.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

NYSE:MTD traded up $5.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,055.00. The company had a trading volume of 191,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,105. Mettler-Toledo International has a 1 year low of $579.40 and a 1 year high of $1,271.67. The company has a market cap of $24.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,166.54 and a 200 day moving average of $1,099.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.72 by $0.54. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 144.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.78 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International will post 25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Patrick Kaltenbach acquired 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,170.00 per share, with a total value of $58,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,481,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,192.01, for a total value of $1,046,584.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 623 shares in the company, valued at $742,622.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,700 shares of company stock worth $18,886,523 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 46 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

