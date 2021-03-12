M&G (LON:MNG) Price Target Raised to GBX 238 at Berenberg Bank

M&G (LON:MNG) had its price objective lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 238 ($3.11) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.77% from the stock’s current price.

MNG stock opened at GBX 222.90 ($2.91) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 189.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 180.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.36. The firm has a market cap of £5.80 billion and a PE ratio of 5.07. M&G has a 1-year low of GBX 86.40 ($1.13) and a 1-year high of GBX 226.70 ($2.96).

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

