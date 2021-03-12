MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.70 Per Share

MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MGIC Investment in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 9th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $1.70 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.55. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for MGIC Investment’s FY2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

MTG has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded MGIC Investment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. BTIG Research upped their target price on MGIC Investment from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.64.

Shares of NYSE MTG opened at $13.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.33. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.84. MGIC Investment has a 12-month low of $4.34 and a 12-month high of $13.83.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $302.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.73 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 39.04%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.04%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in MGIC Investment by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,368,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $381,122,000 after purchasing an additional 15,217,812 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 4,147.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,595,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,326,000 after acquiring an additional 7,416,855 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $77,133,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 480.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,676,571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 13,851.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,825,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805,534 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

