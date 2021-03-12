MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) is NFC Investments LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

NFC Investments LLC trimmed its position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,627,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. MGIC Investment accounts for about 9.6% of NFC Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. NFC Investments LLC’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $32,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 2.0% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 338,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 6,719 shares in the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 330,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after acquiring an additional 114,420 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in MGIC Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 304.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 7,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in MGIC Investment in the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MTG stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.72. 45,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,783,643. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.29. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. MGIC Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $4.34 and a 12 month high of $13.83.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $302.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.73 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 39.04% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

MTG has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on MGIC Investment from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MGIC Investment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.64.

MGIC Investment Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

