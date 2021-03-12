Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.76 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) will post $1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Microsoft’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.83 and the lowest is $1.69. Microsoft reported earnings per share of $1.40 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Microsoft will report full-year earnings of $7.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.98 to $7.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $8.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.23 to $8.56. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Microsoft.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MSFT. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.28.

Shares of MSFT stock traded up $0.72 on Friday, hitting $234.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 973,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,578,447. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $132.52 and a fifty-two week high of $246.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $235.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 8,996 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% in the third quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Bender Robert & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 11,170 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Microsoft (MSFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.