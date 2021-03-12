Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Lifted by Flossbach Von Storch AG

Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 33.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,128,575 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,278,746 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 4.7% of Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Flossbach Von Storch AG owned about 0.07% of Microsoft worth $1,140,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 21,868 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,864,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 23,981 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,334,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. now owns 12,150 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 5,501 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 141,950 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,573,000 after acquiring an additional 16,601 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Microsoft from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.28.

MSFT stock opened at $232.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $132.52 and a 12-month high of $246.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.74.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

