Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Increased by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 92.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 200,887 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,317 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 2.1% of Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $44,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 3,250.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 82,199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at $142,302,034. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft stock opened at $232.42 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $132.52 and a 12 month high of $246.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective (up from $260.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp began coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Pritchard Capital upped their price target on Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.28.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

