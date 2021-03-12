Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Lifted to “Buy” at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.

NASDAQ:MSEX traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $77.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,563. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 35.28 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.95. Middlesex Water has a 52 week low of $48.79 and a 52 week high of $85.92.

Get Middlesex Water alerts:

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 27.34%. Equities research analysts predict that Middlesex Water will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.23%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSEX. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 175,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,898,000 after purchasing an additional 54,412 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Middlesex Water by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,357,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,353,000 after acquiring an additional 46,382 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Middlesex Water by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 417,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,236,000 after acquiring an additional 45,427 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Middlesex Water by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,120,000 after acquiring an additional 33,333 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Middlesex Water by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 126,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,843,000 after acquiring an additional 18,965 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.21% of the company’s stock.

Middlesex Water Company Profile

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Middlesex Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlesex Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.