Millrace Asset Group Inc. Buys 94,077 Shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

Millrace Asset Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) by 88.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,472 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94,077 shares during the quarter. Vonage comprises 1.8% of Millrace Asset Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Millrace Asset Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of Vonage worth $2,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in shares of Vonage by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 13,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Vonage by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 350,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vonage by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vonage by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Vonage by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 94,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VG traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.26. 223,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,149,005. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.10. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -121.99, a P/E/G ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.62. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $4.18 and a one year high of $15.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a positive return on equity of 9.76%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on VG. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. Summit Insights restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Vonage in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.86.

In other Vonage news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $4,512,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,734,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,367,511.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total transaction of $735,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,734,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,485,112.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 400,000 shares of company stock worth $5,922,000. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vonage Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. provides cloud communications services for businesses and consumers. It operates through two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment offers cloud-based applications comprising integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over SIP based VoIP network; API solutions designed to enhance the way businesses communicate with their customers by embedding communications into apps, websites, and business processes; and Vonage Business Cloud and Vonage Enterprise services.

