Millrace Asset Group Inc. Has $1.42 Million Stake in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

Millrace Asset Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 205,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,711 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in Cerus were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Cerus during the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Cerus by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 107,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 17,843 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Cerus by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 219,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 5,398 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerus during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,482,000. Finally, Sepio Capital LP increased its stake in Cerus by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 646,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,477,000 after acquiring an additional 156,670 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Gail Schulze sold 62,393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total transaction of $456,716.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,716.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Vivek K. Jayaraman sold 56,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $448,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 188,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 377,286 shares of company stock worth $2,988,055 over the last 90 days. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of CERS traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.40. 225,634 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,240,315. Cerus Co. has a one year low of $2.71 and a one year high of $8.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.98 and a 200 day moving average of $6.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.72 and a beta of 1.37.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Cerus had a negative net margin of 73.72% and a negative return on equity of 63.47%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cerus Co. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cerus

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacture of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.

