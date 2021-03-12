Millrace Asset Group Inc. Invests $739,000 in Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT)

Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 67,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. owned about 0.21% of Triterras as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRIT. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Triterras in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,140,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Triterras in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Triterras in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,314,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in Triterras in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,162,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Triterras during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,875,000.

Shares of Triterras stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $7.72. 41,534 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,138,833. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.51. Triterras, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.86 and a 1-year high of $15.45.

A number of research firms have commented on TRIT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Triterras from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Triterras from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Northland Securities downgraded Triterras from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Triterras from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 31st.

Triterras, Inc, though its subsidiaries, operates as a fintech company. The company operates Kratos, a commodity trading and trade finance platform that connects and enables commodity traders to trade and source capital from lenders directly online. The company is based in Singapore.

