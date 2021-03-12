Millrace Asset Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX)

Millrace Asset Group Inc. reduced its position in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) by 28.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,742 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,330 shares during the quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in Ebix were worth $1,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ebix in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Ebix by 62.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 163,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,367,000 after acquiring an additional 63,040 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ebix by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Ebix during the fourth quarter worth about $424,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Ebix by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ EBIX traded up $1.69 on Friday, reaching $32.62. 32,982 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 890,784. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.37. Ebix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $64.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%.

In other news, SVP James Scott Sr Senge, Sr. sold 672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total value of $40,158.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,326.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ebix, Inc provides on-demand software and e-commerce services and solutions to insurance, financial, healthcare, and e-learning industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the area of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

