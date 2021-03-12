Millrace Asset Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV)

Millrace Asset Group Inc. lowered its stake in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,598 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,579 shares during the period. Brightcove accounts for approximately 2.1% of Millrace Asset Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Millrace Asset Group Inc. owned 0.41% of Brightcove worth $2,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Brightcove by 7.5% in the third quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,812 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,924 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 88,912 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in Brightcove by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 137,673 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Brightcove by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,960 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BCOV. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Brightcove from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.40.

BCOV traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.56. 14,856 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,061. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $904.52 million, a PE ratio of -60.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.16 and its 200 day moving average is $15.38. Brightcove Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.44 and a 52 week high of $25.26.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Brightcove had a negative net margin of 7.61% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brightcove Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product include Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Video Marketing Suite, a suite of video technologies to drive awareness, engagement, and conversion; Enterprise Video Suite, an enterprise-class platform for internal communications, employee training, live streaming, marketing, and e-commerce videos; and OTT Flow, a service for media companies and content owners to deploy direct-to-consumer, live and on-demand video services across platforms.

